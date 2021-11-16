FloraDec DIY Table Centerpieces from New Home in Kakaako

Honolulu (KHON2) – FloraDec has a new location in Kakaako with the same festive goods that make it a holiday haven.

The new Halekauwila is decked out with decorations that you can buy or materials to make your own additions to the home.

FloraDec showed Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin how simple it is to make a festive holiday table centerpiece.

After Thanksgiving, Living808’s set will get into the spirit of the season with help from a Christmas tree decorated by our friends at Floradec.

Visit for your home and holiday needs.

Address: 760 Halekauwila Street Suite 101

Monday – Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 9am to 3pmSunday: Closed

Website: https://www.floradec.com