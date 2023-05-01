From making your bed to eating a good breakfast are a couple of ways to help kick off your day in the right direction. Owner of For Fathers Fitness and Big Tire Bootcamp, and a friend of the show, Alim Shabazz joined John this morning to share some morning tips how to start your day on the right foot.

From a healthy breakfast to stretching can boost your energy from the start of your morning and will set the tone for the rest of the day. Shabazz says that your wellness routine needs to be specific to your ideal lifestyle, where even what time you decide on going to the gym can keep you in better harmony with your goals. Being consistently good at following your morning routine can help to create healthy habits. Some tips that Alim shared were as simple as making your bed, staying away from your phone first thing in the morning, and even stretching as you get out of bed.

“Stretching especially as you age is a good way to signal your body, especially if you are over 40. I just assume that all of us have something with our knees, our backs, our shoulders,” says Shabaz.

If you wanted to get more tips from Alim or have any questions, you can check out forfathersfitness.com and bigtirebootcamp.com. Also on Instagram @forfathersfitness and @bigtirebootcamp