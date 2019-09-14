Fitness Friday: Tannya & Mikey Workout with Titan Core

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 kicks off our new segment Fitness Friday with a class at Titan Core in Kailua.

Titan Core is one of Tannya’s favorite new workouts so she invited Mikey to try it for the first time.

Living808 covers a lot of food on our show so we thought it was only right to bring your more “Fitspo” or fitness inspiration.

Titan worry is a 45 minute workout that combines cardio, core, endurance, stability, and flexibility.

if you want to try this workout, Titan Core is offering an introductory special for Living808 viewers: 8 classes for $80. Classes normally cost about $25-$30 each.

Email info@titancorehi.com and mention Living808.

We hope you’ll be inspired as we showcase diffferent ways to workout as a regular part of our lifestyle show!

Website: https://titancorekailua.com/