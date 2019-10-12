Fitness Friday: Tannya, Mikey & Crystal Try SUP Yoga

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 tried out a SUP Yoga class with Yumi Hi at Hilton Hawaiian Village for our latest Fitness Friday feature.

It stands for “Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga.”

“It’s a yoga session on a paddle board,” says Yumi. “I like to call SUP yoga as yoga on the “floating mats” at our “floating yoga studio” at Hilton Lagoon! Our sessions are 90 minutes long as we include a mini SUP lesson so everyone has a chance to learn how to paddle board!”

Tannya invited Mikey, Living808 style guru Crystal Pancipanci, and two fit friends from Body Balance to share the SUP Yoga experience.

Yumi starts the class with a paddle board- ing warm up paddling around the lagoon. “Then we set the anchors, line up the boards facing the beautiful Waikiki with coconut trees and the Dimond Head on the background,” shares Yumi. “We start the class with a gentle yoga flow moving towards intermediate/advanced depending on each individual or group level. We offer daily morning group/private sessions at Hilton.”

Yumi came up with SUP Yoga, saying “I used to tandem surf 12 years ago and in between sets while waiting for the waves, I used to stretch on the board and do some yoga poses. One day I decided to try more advanced yoga poses on the board and I completely fell in love with it!”

It was challenging and fun at the same time. She created SUP Yoga classes / sequences suitable for the board for all levels, beginners to advanced.

“As we are floating on the ocean, in a very unstable surface, we really have to stay present, keep focused,” adds Yumi. “Use correct alignment for each pose while engaging the core the entire time to find balance on the board. It’a a complete workout of the body, mind, and soul while enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful Hawaii!”

Sup Yoga is good for all ages, all sizes, and all yoga/fitness levels. At Hilton lagoon kids age 8+ are also welcome to join with their parents and non-swimmers as well. The class is held in the shallow water about waist deep.

SUP yoga is also perfect for especial occasions like birthday celebrations, family reunions, class reunions, team building, corporate events, bridal showers/wedding celebrations, etc.

Check out Yumi’s instagram @yumisupyoga for schedule updates and more info. DM Yumi for inquiries.

Hilton SUP yoga class sign up: www.waikikibeachactivities.com