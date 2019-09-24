Fitness Friday: Fashionable, Functional Workout Wear by UNIQLO Styled by Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2)- For our new Fitness Friday segment, Living808 style expert Crystal Pancipanci partnered with Uniqlo to showcase fashionable, functional, and affordable workout wear for women and men.

Panci’s picks from UNIQLO include pieces from the store’s signature AIRISM line.

Comfort features include moisture-wicking,DRY technology, heat release, Cool Touch, anti-microbial, anti-odor, and self- deodorization.

Leggings are high-rise waist with a bonded layer that securely controls and shapes the lower midsection for a cost of $30 versus other comparable styles in other stores that go for over $100.

Other hot products include a $29.90 UV Cut Long Sleeve Mesh Hoodie that provides sun protection and and for men, a DRY-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T and Dry Stretch Sweatpants with material that quickly dries sweat and moisture.

Websites: http://uniqlo.com/us/en/hawaii, http://Pancistyle.com