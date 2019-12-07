Fitness Friday: Clean Eats 808

Looking for healthy options especially around the holidays? Clean Eats 808 make it easy to keep to your health goals with delicious meal prep made to order.

Clean Eats 808 started in 2016 by founders, Chef Richie and Chef Bronson who have a love for cooking and passion for fitness with a mission to change lives one meal at a time. They wanted to help people who were suffering from health problems like diabetes, obesity, and heart problems.

They offer healthy fresh tasty meals to go for everyday people who work, have busy schedules, and don’t have time to cook and want to stay healthy. There’s a weekly rotating menu and also offer regular “cheat” meals at our café. And, they are also excited to announce that we will be offering shakes and teas coming soon.

You can order your meals and catering dishes on our website, you can email, or call in your order. Choose a pickup location listed on their website, pick up from the Café on Kawaihao Street, and now you can also order on BITESQUAD and have it delivered directly to you!

Clean Eats 808

941 Kawaiahao Street

Honolulu HI 96814

808-200-8627

www.cleaneats808.com