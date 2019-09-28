Fitness Friday: Body Balance BodyCycle Class

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our latest Fitness Friday segment, Tannya joined Living808’s Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci for Rhythm Cycling at her go-to fitness studio Body Balance.

Body Balance is a boutique fitness studio that brings together the very best in fitness including Pilates, Barre, Indoor Cycling, Strength Training, Yoga, Yoga Burn, Weights, and High Intensity Interval Training in one luxurious space.

It’s a local women-owned boutique studio that believes to have the healthiest life and best body, we need to be doing all the things.

Their studio is based in the idea that you can get all the best boutique studio classes in one place. Pilates, Barre, HIIT, and now BodyCycle.

BodyCycle is Hawaii’s first Rhythm based cycling experience!

“We are all about amazing music and we ride to the beat,” explains Lead Cycle Instructor & Co-Owner Kashmira Gandhi. “We move with the music so the idea is that it feels like you are dancing in a club. And you happen to get an amazing total body workout.”

Classes really tap into the rhythm of the music.

“We’re moving those high intensity intervals with choreography” adds Kashmira. “So it’s kind of like your spin class and dance class had a baby.”

BodyCycle is low impact and highly effective, burning as many as 700 calories/class depending on how hard you push it. You control the pace.

Websites: www.bodybalancehonolulu.com