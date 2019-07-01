The First Tee of Hawaii is a youth development organization that uses the game of golf to teach youth between the ages of 5-18 years old valuable core values, life-skills, and healthy habits.

Programs are conducted at local Golf Courses, Youth Development centers, and at Schools.

Then there is the The 4th Annual TFTH Shootout & Pro-Am Golf Tournament, which is a Professional Golf Tournament for Men, Seniors, and Women, who will be competing for a $38,000 purse and $14,000 for 1st place.

Professionals will qualify for a spot in Match Play rounds (32 professionals advance through a qualifying round). After 2 rounds of Match Play, the final 8 professionals will advance to an 18-hole Stroke-Play SHOOTOUT for the championship.

We encourage the public to come out and watch the action Monday thru Wednesday. For more information, please visit www.tfthshootout.com

On Sunday July 7th there will be a free Golf Clinic and Activity Day. From 3:00-6:00pm there will be hosting a FREE day of fun activities for kids and adult at the Hoakalei Country Club driving range.

Also a chance to learn from golf professionals playing in the tournament, as there will be stations set up on the driving range, chipping green, and putting green.

Scott Simpson, the 1987 U.S. Open Champion will be hitting shots and answering questions. And there will be a golf professional contest, including a Long-Drive and Short-Game competition.

There will be food, drinks, and Rita’s Hawaii Italian Frozen Ice Custard available.

Greg Thompson, the First Tee Ambassador encourages the public to come out and watch the action, Sunday thru Wednesday.

They are also looking for more volunteers, prizes, and food sponsors for the tournament. If you’d like to get involved and support The First Tee of Hawaii, visit www.TheFirstTeeHawaii.org