Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant Fire Grill Waikiki is celebrating national baby back ribs day on Saturday, September 3rd.

Known for their American dishes, craft brews & cocktails Fire Grill Waikiki is bringing in customers to celebrate a popular dish.

“For national baby back ribs day, we’re offering BBQ Baby Back Ribs which come with a full rack of house BBQ slathered in House BBQ sauce and served with fries and coleslaw. It’s regularly $37 but on Saturday, it’ll be $30 for online takeout orders only. You can find the order link on our website,” says Sascha Koki, Marketing at Fire Grill Waikiki.

For those looking to dine on some other menu items, Koki recommends their angus beef smoked prime rib steak.

Koki says, “we recommend our Angus Beef Smoked Prime Rib Steak! It comes with mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and au jus. You can get a 10oz or 16oz cut, and you can also add the marsala mushroom sauce on the side.”

Those looking to celebrate National Babyback Ribs Day can place their orders via Fire Grill’s official website.

Fire Grill Waikiki:

Website: www.trfiregrill.com

Phone: 808-744-3300





Parking Instructions:

Kamaaina can get free valet parking at Hilton Garden Inn. Provide a valid driver’s license with your valet stub, and Fire Grill Waikiki will cover your parking.





Hilton Garden Inn:

2330 Kuhio Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815