Locally owned and operated, Island Slipper provides a service you don’t see very often. Because the factory is in Pearl City, and each slipper is made by hand, you can actually custom fit your feet for the perfect pair of slippers. Each slipper has a station that it goes thru at the factory. From cutting the leather to adding the sole and straps and placing them together with a press, all done by a local worker at the factory. Finding the perfect fit is important to the company because they want you to wear a slipper that is feels comfortable on your feet. The last thing they want is for you to buy a pair of slippers and then it just sits on the shoe rack. For some it’s the color, for others it’s the texture, or even how it feels, and more importantly how you feel when you wear it. If you would like to custom fit your slippers so that it feels just right on your feet, head down to an Island Slipper Store near you, either at Ala Moana Center on the third floor or at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the second floor. And remember that you can only custom fit your feet in-store.

Island Slipper is also looking to hire good employees. If you a re looking for job, get in touch with them by sending an email to career@islandslipper.com.

For more information and to shop online, visit their website at islandslipper.com.