Some exciting news for sleep enthusiasts. Slumberworld is gearing up for a special event that promises to revolutionize the way customers experience their products.

What’s new and exciting at SlumberWorld? Bedding specialist Jason Matsumoto enthusiastically shared details about their upcoming Serta vendor demo day. Drawing inspiration from golf pro shop demo days, SlumberWorld is set to host an event where customers can engage with Serta factory representatives.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, the Serta vendor demo day invites customers to any SlumberWorld location for a firsthand experience with Serta mattresses. Attendees can meet with factory representatives, gaining insights into the innovative features that make Serta a leading brand in the industry.

To sweeten the deal, customers participating in a rest test during the event will be entered into a prize draw. The grand prize? A Serta mattress of their choice, valued up to an impressive $3,899. This exciting opportunity adds an interactive and rewarding element to the Serta vendor demo day.

Much like the demo day, John Veneri was able to test out the different levels of comfort that best fit him and his ideal sleep as Jason showed viewers a preview of what they can expect.

SlumberWorld is not only bringing customers closer to the Serta brand through an engaging demo day but also introducing cutting-edge products that cater to a diverse range of sleep preferences. Save the date for December 16th and head to SlumberWorld for an immersive experience and a chance to win the ultimate sleep upgrade.