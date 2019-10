Are you in search of unique, one-of-a-kind Hawaii-made gifts and more? The Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is your one-stop shop for all your Christmas gifts and it’s happening this weekend.

The Hawaii holiday fair is also offering grand prizes, including 3 luxury 2-night Sheraton Waikiki Resort staycations.

Again, the Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $4, but you get a two-dollar discount coupon by going to http://hawaiiholidayfair.com