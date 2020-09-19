Rental Assistance Through Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Honolulu (KHON2) – Rental assistance may be available for eligible applicants through The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Applicants on the Hawaiian Home Lands Waiting List as of Dec. 31, 2019 and Undivided Interest Lessees can obtain financial assistance for the payment of a security deposit and/or rent for up to 12 months to qualified beneficiaries. Program applicants will need their most recent pay stubs and other documentation.

The Rental Assistance program is a way that the Department can assist them to stay on track to homeownership during this crisis.

Beneficiaries should call Aloha United Way at 2-1-1 to be connected to a representative who will guide them through the process.

DHHL will be constructing over 1,300 lots over the next five years and wants to help applicants be financially prepared for their homestead when the time comes.

Website: dhhl.hawaii.gov

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dhhl.hawaii.gov

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dhhl

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/departmentofhawaiianhomelands/