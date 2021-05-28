New Free App to Access Affordable Health Insurance

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can get help choosing insurance with a new free app created by Public Affairs Radio Host Martha Khlopin.

It’s called Get Insurance and Khlopin launched this free app to teach consumers how to access affordable health insurance.

“Last Fall, when thousands of hotel and airline workers lost their jobs and health insurance, more than 600 people downloaded the App in one Zoom meeting and both Apps continue to be popular with hundreds of downloads daily,” says Khlopin.

Actor Al Harrington shared about how valuable the app and Martha Khlopin’s knowledge has been to him and his family, along with an up and coming actress B.K. Cannon, who needed insurance.

You can text 36260 the word “getinsurance’ to download the App to your Smartphone and access the info for individuals and families. You can text the word “medicare” to the same Number 36260 for the Medicare App.

Website: http://get2insurance.com