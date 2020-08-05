Kulia Homes Affordable Rentals

Honolulu (KHON2) – New affordable rentals called Kulia Homes are coming to Ho`opili in Kapolei.

Kulia has 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom units from 690 to 1157 sq. ft. It is located in Ho`opili behind the Kroc Center and near UH-West.

Amenities include Air-conditioned living room, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Range, Blinds, Walnut wood veneer solid cabinets, Cultured Marble counter tops, solar water heating, Energy efficient appliances & lighting and Vinyl plank simulated wood floors.

Kulia will have a Learning Center After-School program, On-site events in the planning (i.e., movie nights, other on-site services; will be in the planning but are on hold due to COVID-19.)

To qualify, you must have a satisfactory credit record with a minimum credit score of 560 or higher; pass a criminal background check and have good landlord references. Also, the household income must be greater than two times the rent (Section 8 does not need to meet this income requirement.)

Applications must be postmarked by August 19.

Website: http://www.mutual-housing.org/

The Mutual Housing Association of Hawaiʻi is a non-profit property development and management organization dedicated to providing quality, safe, and affordable rental apartments for households earning less than the median income for the State of Hawaiʻi. Mutual Housing currently owns and operates three properties on the island of Oʻahu and one in Lihuʻe, Kauaʻi.