Apply for AFCEA Hawaii Educational Foundation Scholarships

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii students can apply now for thousands of dollars in scholarships that will be granted by The AFCEA Hawaii Educational Foundation.

The Foundation has different teacher grants and scholarships, including two for $5000, seven $4000 and the rest for $3000. “We normally give out approximately $100,000 a year in scholarships and teacher grants, but mostly scholarships,” says Former Commander in Chief Pacific Command Richard (Dick) Macke.

AFCEA works with the non-profit AFEA Hawaii Educational Foundation to support Hawaii students and teachers by providing more than $2 million in scholarships, grants and awards since 1997.

July 31 is the deadline to apply.

The applicant needs to be in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) or Cyber field of study. Scholarships are merit based. The student needs to be a Hawaii resident who is attending college in Hawaii or elsewhere.

Website: https://www.afceahieducationfoundation.org/scholarship-application/