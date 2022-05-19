Once again the Living808 Team dials up lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco to get the 4-1-1 on getting your teeth whitened in just 7 days. People pay a lot of money to have procedures don’t on their teeth. With Power Swabs the procedure is as simple as visiting powerswabs.com. And with Memorial day approaching, Power Swabs is offering Living808 viewers a 40% discount. That includes the 7 days teeth whitening system. A box of stain-out swabs and a box of white swabs, plus the stain-out quick sticks to use after meals. No pain and no sensitivity and you can lighten your teeth up to 6 shades in just 7 days. For more information or to order now with a 40% discount, visit powerswabs.com or call (800) 966-0692.