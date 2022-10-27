Honolulu (KHON2) – The Festivals of Aloha pays homage to its 20th celebration of contests.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Richard Hoʻopi‘i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest, Haku Collective and Aloha Festivals debuted ʻHawaiian Falsetto Vol 1,’ an album featuring contest winners and judges.

“ This album project pays homage to Uncle Richard which is honored by the talents of our champions. The goal of this project is to tell our Hawaiian story through music for the world to learn,” says Darryl Fujiwara, Festival Director of Festivals of Aloha.

With the help of Haku Collective, this album honors the record labels’ motto of “By Artists, for Artists.”

Fujiwara says, “The Haku Collective team is great. Haku Collective really helps artists to get opportunities in the music industry, which is why we thought having our contest winners team up with them was ideal.”

All proceeds generated from this album will go back into producing future contest and music projects. Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1 is available to stream now on all digital platforms.

