Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii may be a long way away from the rolling hills of Italy, but that hasn’t stopped the essence of Italy from seeping into the islands! Festa Italiana is Hawaii’s exclusive Italian festival, and a vibrant showcase of Italian culture and food. Despite the geographical distance between Hawaii and Italy, this festival manages to bridge the gap, offering a delightful fusion of authentic Italian experiences and flavors from both Hawaii and Italy. Zach DiIonno, Event Director of Festa Italiana, and Francesco, the owner of Aroma Italia, joined Living808 today with the details and many delicious dishes! Chef Francesco even made a beautiful gnocchi dish during the live show!

This year, Festa Italiana Hawaii will feature two days of Italian-inspired festivities. The Passaporto Italiano VIP Experience kicks things off on Friday, September 15th, at Velocity Honolulu, running from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Then, the Street Festival, known as Festa in Strada, takes center stage on Saturday, September 16th, at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, running from 4 PM to 10 PM.

When it comes to Festa Italiana Hawaii, one word stands out: food! Expect an array of mouthwatering Italian delicacies such as pasta, pizza, gelato, and espresso. With over 17 restaurants participating at the Street Festival and 8 at the Passaporto Italiano VIP Experience, the culinary lineup is impressive. The VIP Experience caters to adults aged 21 and over, offering a culinary adventure with Hawaii’s top Italian restaurants serving alongside unlimited Italian beer and cocktails. The Street Festival, on the other hand, is open to the public of all ages and allows you to purchase treats directly from vendors. And don’t worry, they’ve got Italian wines, beers, and cocktails covered too!

Beyond food and drinks, the festival will dazzle visitors with live entertainment. From the Hawaii Youth Symphony and Ballet Hawaii to performances by Pierre Grill and the Mango Season Band, there’s something for everyone. Cinema enthusiasts can explore the Cinema Italiano corner, where the Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) will showcase a couple of Italian films. Art lovers can indulge their senses at the Artists Corner with live painting and artwork for sale. For automobile aficionados, there will even be a display of Italian supercars, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Maseratis, and more!

For more details, visit their website at festaitalianahawaii.com