Feather & Fur Animal Hospital Welcomes Pets At New Location

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aikahi Park Shopping Center is bringing the safety and health to animals with the help of Feather & Fur Animal Hospital.

Located in the Aikahi Park Shopping Center in Kailua, Feather & Fur Animal Hospital has been serving pets and their owners for more than twenty years.

“What sets us apart from other animal hospitals, is the fact that we provide veterinary care 24-hours a day, 365 days a year and are always available to see your pet,” says Brian Walsh, Medical Director at Feather & Fur Animal Hospital.

According to Walsh, Feather & Fur Animal Hospital offers services to not just conventional house pets.

Walsh says, “We help dogs, cats and also your pet rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and reptiles, too. We have dedicated our lives to caring for animals.”

With there new location, Walsh feels the team will be able to cater to more animals as they are under renovations for a new hospital building.

” We are excited to have moved into our new facility located at the west end of the Aikahi Park Shopping Center near Navy Federal Credit Union,” says Walsh.

To learn more about the services at Feather & Fur Animal Hospital, pet owners are encouraged to visit Feather and Fur Animal Hospital online and in-person.

Feather and Fur Animal Hospital:

Website: www.featherandfur.com

Address: 25 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Ste. 260

Kailua, HI 96734