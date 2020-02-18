Farrington High School Performing Arts Presents The Musical “In The Heights”

“In The Heights” tells the stories of the Latinx community in Washington Heights, New York City. The score is filled with flavors of hip-hop, salsa, R&B, merengue, and soul. FPAC takes this story to the stage in the heart of Kalihi, drawing from their own experiences of love, loss, and the aspiration to become dreamers. The cast is comprised of 30 Farrington students and 2 Kalakaua Middle School students. For many of them, it is their first time performing on a stage.

The show is both directed and music directed by Miguel Cadoy, III, alumni of Farrington class of 2007. Darian Aquino, also an alum of Farrington Class of 2018, serves as assistant director to Cadoy. Recently moving back to the islands with her family after living and teaching dance in places such as Los Angeles & New York, choreographer Aubrey Staley brings a wealth of knowledge to these Kalihi students.

Farrington Performing Arts Center (FPAC) was established in 2016 to shape lives through musical theatre education. Inspired by the late Ron Bright of Castle High School, Miguel Cadoy, an alum of Farrington (℅ 2007), began the after school program a long with other teachers on campus. FPAC opened their doors with a production of “Grease,” even receiving a video message from John Travolta to help open the program. “In The Heights” is the program’s third main stage production.

“In The Heights” will run from February 21 – March 1st. Friday & Saturday performances are at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees are at 2:00pm. Tickets on sale starting January 21st at http://Showtix4u.com. For more information, go to http://Farringtonhighschool.org.