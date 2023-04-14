Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaimana Jerky started making Marlin Jerky back in 1987. Throughout the years, they’ve developed different types of fish jerkies using Ahi, Salmon and recently Wahoo or Ono.

Their products are unique and very good. Each piece of the fish jerky that goes into the bag is carefully handled. All the products are made by hand and the flavors are just right. Some people might worry that’s it could be too fishy, but you will be surprised, they aren’t. There are multiple families that work at Kaimana Jerky and each person has a specific task which all contributes to delivering the best product they can.

Keisha Angay – Pihi is the Manager and her family has passed the business down from generation to generation.

“We have Ahi, Marlin, Salmon and Ono Jerky. They all come with different flavors. For Ahi, the most popular ones are the original, teriyaki, lemon salt, peppered and sriracha. It comes with 2 oz and half oz bags. Also we have a 10 PK Variety bag which has 10 of the half ounce bags in it. It is a good deal because you can try different flavors. For Marlin, Salmon and Ono, they also have teriyaki, smoke, lemon salt and spicy flavors too. ‘

Kaimana Jerky is being sold statewide. You can buy it from most of the stores like CVS, Walmart, ABC 7-11, KTA and many other convenience stores. And at CVS you can pick up a special 10 pack for a limited time. For more details, visit kaimanajerky.com or on social media @kaimanajerky on Instagram, twitter, Facebook and Pinterest