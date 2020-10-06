Virtual Keiki Hula Classes with Still & Moving Center

With all the distance learning happening right now, it’s the perfect time to for your children to learn how to dance the hula.

Tannya talks with Kumu Mālia Ko’i’ulaokawaolehua Helelā, Kumu Hula & Cultural Advisor for Still & Moving Center, on how she is crafting her classes to create community and connection between students.

Next Keiki Hula Sessions

3-12yr olds: Nov 1-22, 2020

Seated Baby Hula (under 3yrs): Ongoing Tuesdays at 10:15am

Sign up now at stillandmovingcenter.com

Phone Number: 808-397-7678

Email: info@stillandmovingcenter.com