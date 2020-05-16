The Parent Line Helps Strengthen Families

Honolulu (KHON2)- Boost the connection with your children through activities and tips from The Parent Line, a valuable resource through The Hawaii State Department of Health.

With many children and families at home and students at home until summer, promoting social connections is an important protective factor that fosters positive parenting.

Jennifer Stepp talked with Living808 Host John Veneri about strengthening family bonds, saying, “Parents and caregivers are a child’s first teacher and we have a great opportunity to deepen our parent-child bonds and really connect with our keiki.

How can you connect socially while social distancing?

Stepp says, “We have more time to connect with our household, to share positive stories about what things were like when we went to school or when we were younger. You can share your favorite family activities –exercising, family game nights, video chats with family, reading, or making a favorite recipe together. These are great ways to strengthen your ohana.”

Social connections are especially important during this time. Stepp adds, “It’s important for our community to keep in mind those families with young children, those who have children with special needs, and those who don’t have families nearby. Consider how you might be able to support them, even with a simple phone call to “talk story”.

To learn more, you can call The Parent Line. If you live on Oahu, you can call The Parent Line at 526-1222. If you live on the Neighbor Islands, the toll free number is 1-800-816-1222. The Parent Line also has a website. It’s http://www.theparentline.org/

The Parent Line has a lot of information on child behavior, child development, parenting, caregiver support, and community resources. The Parent Line staff are experienced and can help you problem-solve parenting challenges, as well as provide suggestions for activities that will foster development and growth.

