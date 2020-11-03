Honolulu (KHON2) – Sweet Sweet Honey Hawaii features fashion-forward tropical swimwear, activewear, blankets and more for moms and their minis.

“When I was pregnant with my 2nd child, Audriana, I was shopping for the essentials and I noticed that there was hardly any styles and prints that represented my personality,” says Jennifer Teixera, CEO/Owner.

“I wanted something different for my new baby. I wanted prints that represented where I came from, past & present. Living in a tropical environment I wanted fabric that wasn’t thick and hot. I’d spend hours online searching for what I was looking for and could not come up with anything. I started to design & create for my little one and got a lot of inquiries. Word began to spread and I began taking orders, my business grew from there.”

Today, Sweet Sweet Honey Hawaii carries everything from children’s accessories such as headbands, multipurpose covers, baby mittens, swaddle blankets, and minky blankets. Women’s and children’s matching activewear, bikinis. The brand also has boys board shorts and girls & boys clothing.

The most popular items are the Activewear and Swimwear along with the new minky blankets. Sweet Sweet Honey Hawaii offers personalized baby blankets with a variety of prints, fonts, and colors.

Jennifer is a cancer survivor and she’s grateful for the support of all of her customers as she battled breast cancer.



Website: https://sweetsweethoneyhawaii.com/

Social Media Handles: https://www.instagram.com/sweetsweethoneyhawaii/