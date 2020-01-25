Straight Talk: Time Management for Families

It’s another edition of Straight Talk with Rhesa and Edwina. Today’s topic is “Time Management for Families”.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends an average of 7.6 hours per day working, and 2.5 hours per day taking care of

household tasks. Additionally, if a family has children under the age of 6, parents spend another 2 hours caring for them. Essentially this boils down to 1 a day being devoted to working and attending to tasks. If we add the average 7-8 hours of needed sleep, and time to eat, it’s no wonder that people constantly feel pressed for time.

Rhesa and Edwina provide tips on how families can create value-based goals and incorporate time management into their lives.

