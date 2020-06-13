Straight Talk: The Reciprocal Benefits of Fatherhood

There are many theories around the origins of Father’s Day and why we celebrate. Some scholars believe that the first recordings of a celebration of fathers took place 4000 years ago in Babylonia, or what we know as the modern-day Baghdad, Iraq. The first intimations of Father’s Day in the United States took place in 1908 in West Virginia, to honor the 362 men who died in a coal mining explosion. Following that, in 1910 in Spokane, Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd went to great lengths to organize a day to honor fathers. She was inspired by the love and care provided to her by her widowed father, who was a Civil War Veteran and raised six children alone. It wasn’t until 1924 when President Calvin Coolidge formally recognized Father’s Day.

According to the US Census Bureau, 6 out of 10 men are fathers. Approximately 75 million men are fathers to biological, step or adopted children. 16.1% of single households are led by fathers. The Census Bureau Statistics on single fathers identifies that 44% are divorced, 33% never married, 19% are separated and 4.2% are widowed.

And Fatherhood is reciprocally beneficial as well. The current research repeatedly identifies how beneficial it is for a child to have their father be present and active in their lives. Not only do we see children perform better academically, but we also see less substance use and teenage pregnancy, and children who experience less mental health and behavioral issues, to name a few. On the flip side, having children reshapes a man’s life in positive and unplanned ways, and arguably compels him to be a better person. Children often become a father’s motivation to be a positive role model, and to live a value-laden life knowing that their children will inevitably glean from what they observe and are taught.

