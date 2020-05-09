Straight Talk About Honoring Mom for Mother’s Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Show appreciation for your Mom for Mother’s Day as a way to honor their sacrifice and history of the holiday.

In our latest edition of Straight Talk with Rhesa and Edwina of Hooko, they talked about the origins of the holiday and the importance of celebrating Moms.

“The origins of Mother’s Day date back to the 19th century, pre-civil war,” explains Hooko President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “Ann Reeves Jarvis started Mother’s Day Work Clubs to teach local women how to care for their children. Post-Civil War, these clubs later morphed into Mother’s Friendship Day in order to promote reconciliation between the Union and Confederate soldiers and a country that was still divided. There were other women who added to the focus on Mothers, but the Mother’s Day holiday became official through the efforts of Anna Jarvis, following the passing of her Mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. Anna Jarvis’ intention was that Mother’s Day be a time for honoring all of the sacrifices that mothers made for their children. Oddly enough, after successfully getting official recognition of Mother’s Day, Anna spent the rest of her life trying to remove it from the national calendar, since it had become too commercialized & in her mind, this detracted from her original intent.”

“Mothers play a unique and pivotal role in their children’s lives, one that is truly centered around sacrifice,” adds VP/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes. “ Starting with carrying the child in their womb, going through all of the various aspects of pregnancy & the stress that it places on a woman’s body (nausea, sickness, forever changes to the body), to laboring in childbirth, to taking the time off from work (if they have been working) to staying home and nursing the child, to attending to all of the various emotional and physical needs that crop up throughout the child’s life. Mothers are typically the ones who ensure that children have what they need to grow and thrive in life.”

It’s important to celebrate Mothers in keeping in line with the original intent to celebrate Mothers because of the inimitable sacrifices that they make for their children.

Rhesa explains the bond, saying “This is due in part to biology, and the fact that only Mothers can carry and bear children. It’s also due to the connection that is formed in utero, and the way that Mothers can transfer experiences and feelings to the baby, as well as the immediate bond that is typically formed at childbirth. These experiences speak to the intuition that Mothers have about their children, sensing children’s needs and the best ways to address them.Additionally, whether Mothers work outside of the home, in the home, or both, a Mother’s work is truly never done. Mothers are the glue that holds things together and these unique attributes are why we should celebrate them.”

Edwina suggests ways to show appreciation to Mothers. “One of the best ways to do this is to simply express thanks to your Mother,” says Edwina. “Mothers do things for their children reflexively and this often means that their efforts and actions go unnoticed. Saying thank you for all she does is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways to express that. Also, most Mothers just want to see their children put forth their best efforts at the things they do and becoming fully functional, independent members of society. This accomplishment would demonstrate thanks for all of the sacrifices that your Mother has made. Finally, doing things to lessen the work your Mother has to do is another way to show appreciation e.g. keeping your room clean, helping with chores or other things around the house.”

Sometimes Mothers get stressed out and need help themselves. What can they do if this happens?

Mothers are often the ones listening to and solving problems, and in doing so, they often neglect themselves. It’s important for Mothers to practice self-care, so that they can keep seeding into their children. If they become overwhelmed, it’s helpful to talk to other Mothers, your own Mother of Mother figure, or even talk to a professional, like a Therapist.

Hooko provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, contact their office at 808-375-7712 or visit online at www.hookollc.com.