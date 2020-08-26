Kumon Fills Distance Learning Gap

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kumon has programs available to help students excel in education despite challenges of distance learning due to COVID.

Lance Miyahira, Instructor of the Mililani Uka Kumon Center, discussed the successful reading and math lessons that are available with instructors in person or remotely by telephone, video or email, to determine how to best guide your kids in their lessons.

Kids can master each concept at their own pace through school work that boosts valuable life skills, like perseverance, work ethic, self-motivation and the confidence to tackle any challenge.

Website: http://kumon.com