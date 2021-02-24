Kids World: Tie Dye T-Shirts with Nalani Garza

Honolulu (KHON2) – Throwback tie dye shirts are back and Living808 got a lesson on DIY tie dye from Mommy blogger Nalani Garza.

You will need Rit colored dye, a cotton white t-shirt, a baking rack, bucket, rubber bands, clear wrap, and a squeeze bottle with hot water.

“To really get a detailed tutorial I would highly recommend looking at ritdye.com for a step by step tutorial,” explains Garza. “On ritdye.com they have many color formulas and recipes that can help you pick out a fun color.”

Unlike other tie dyes, Rit dye is non toxic and only takes 30 minutes to set.

“I did the scrunch method for our T-shirt’s,” says Garza. You will want to prewash your tshirt to get off any residue that could be on it. With your damp shirt, lay it out flat on a hard surface. I did the scrunch method for our T-shirt’s. You start at the center of the shirt and start gathering the fabric with your fingers. As you gather and scrunch up your shirt, you will use your rubber bands to hold your shirt in place.”

After you have done that step, you will place your shirt on top of the baking rack and over a bucket to catch any dye that might fall. You may then start mixing your warm water and Rit colored dye. Once you have your color mix in your squeeze bottle you will squirt out the dye on your tshirt. Make sure to leave some white spots so that your shirt will have that color contrast effect. Flip your shirt over and repeat the same thing on the back of your shirt.

She says it’s a great lesson to do with your children because “there is some science behind tie dye. Colored dye is called fiber-reactive. You can introduce words like chemical reaction. You can also share about rejuvenation. Making old to new and sharing that we don’t always need to go out and buy new things. We can repurpose what we already have.”

