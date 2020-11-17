Kids World: Thanksgiving Activities for Children

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 got great ideas to promote gratitude for our latest Thanksgiving themed edition of Kids World.

Nalani Garza shared a hands-on sensory activity that is a “tree of thanks” worksheet she created that uses cut paper towels roll that are tapped in pieces onto a tree worksheet that she created. The kids can then fill it with different fall-colored dried beans, popcorn kernels, dried peas, etc. and as they pour, share something that they are grateful for.

The second activity uses the same “tree of thanks” worksheet and a few of the paper towel rolls that were cut as “leaves.” Kids can stamp them in fall-colored paint to make leaf impressions, and if they’re old enough, write out things that they are thankful for.

Nalani also suggests a twist on the classic game pick up sticks. Each color asks you to name something specific that you are thankful for, either a person, place, food, or thing.

You can get more great ideas and resources on Nalani’s instagram @nalani.garza