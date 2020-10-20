Kidz World: Make Mini Pumpkin Sailboats

Honolulu (KHON2) – Miniature pumpkins can be a fun fall activity do with your kids at home.

For our latest edition of Kidz World, homeschooling mom Nalani Garza showed us how to make pumpkin sailboats.

“My children love all things water play, and so I knew they would have so much fun designing and creating sailboats out of the mini pumpkins we got at the store.,” explains Garza.

You’re going to need a few miniature pumpkins. Pumpkin carving tools to cut your pumpkins. Felt sheets, or some kind of material for the sail. Sticks, or popsicle sticks. Glue and scissors, also some kind of bin to add water in it, if you don’t have a sensory station or table. Garza also ordered toxic-free sensory water beads to add to the fun.

To make the pumpkin sailboats, you can cut your mini pumpkins in half with your carving tools. You’re going to keep the bottom half of your pumpkin base. Then you will start on your sails. Nalani cut out triangle shapes from a felt sheet and attached it to a popsicle stick then to the pumpkin base.

Nalani’s go to website for inspiration and free resources is the website Teacherspayteachers.com

You can follow Nalani Garza for more homeschooling activities on Instagram at @nalani.garza