Kids World: Family Friendly Easter Activities

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is featuring family-friend Easter activities with a deeper meaning, thanks to a suggestion by Mommy blogger Kalani Garza.

Easter activities include A fun STEM Peep house activity and how to make a resurrection garden with your kids to teach a visual of faith based Easter.

For the STEM peep house activity, you will need a bunch of well known Easter treats from your local grocery store. You will need Graham crackers, frosting, peep marshmallows, edible grass, and chocolate eggs or jelly beans

STEM learning stands for:

Science, technology, engineering, and math. The goal is to promote problem solving. Your child will use the materials to build a house for their peep marshmallow.

.

For the Resurrection garden, you will need a medium sized plant dish, a mini gardening pot, soil, sticks from your yard, a big rock, decorative rocks, and a plant of your choice.

Instructions:

First, you will grab your medium size plant dish and you’re going to add a small layer of soil. Then you will plant a plant of your choice in the back of your dish. If you have decorative rocks, you will want to sprinkle them over the soil to enhance the appearance of your garden. Next you’ll grab your small pot and place it sideways. This will be your tomb. Then you will grab a large rock, to be the stone that closes the tomb. With the sticks that your kids collect outside, you will tie some string together and make 3 crosses. Then you will place the crosses behind the tomb.

Social Media Handles: @nalani.garza