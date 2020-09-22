Kids World: DIY Pumpkin Spice Playdough with Nalani Garza

Honolulu (KHON2) – Homemade, scented pumpkin spice playdough is a perfect fall activity to do with your kids at home.

For our latest edition of Kids World, homeschooling mom Nalani Garza showed us the simple recipe.

“You will probably have all of the ingredients already in your kitchen, and that’s why I choose this one,” explains Garza. “You’ll need Flour, Salt, water, and if you desire color, you will need Food coloring. Pumpkin spice seasoning if you want to add the wonderful fall smells.”

First you will need to grab your mixing bowl. You will need 1 1/2 cups of all purposed flour. 1/2 cup of Salt. 1 tablespoon of Pumpkin spice seasoning if desired, and last, you will gradually pour in a 1/2 cup of water. If your dough is too sticky you can add more flour until you feel the consistency is right. After mixing and kneading the dough, you can separate your playdough into pieces. This will make adding the food coloring easier. Red & yellow created the orange color for the pumpkin spice version.

Garza incorporated the playdough in sensory play with her children for a “pumpkin investigation.”

Her kids compared the different varieties, sizes, colors, as well as their different names.

“Teacherspayteachers.com have amazing resources for homeschool and distant learning parents, as well as for teachers. They have many free resources as well,” adds Garza. “I get a lot of inspiration from this website and print out my worksheets from them. Also, I find beautiful artists on Etsy who sell their PDFs with curriculum topics.”

You can follow Kalani Garza for more homeschooling activities on Instagram at @nalani.garza