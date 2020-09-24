Keiki O Ka ‘Aina Early Childhood Distance Learning Programs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka ‘Aina has virtual classroom Parent Participation Programs for families with children birth through 5 years old.

The Early Childhood Education Distance Learning Plan meets twice a week online for one hour. “The goal of the virtual classrooms is to support parents during this time by providing an engaging hands-on early educational experience for their keiki that has focus on them being their child’s first teacher,” explains Early Childhood Education Director Melodie Vega. “Hawaiian values, culture, and language are shared and practiced such as learning how to make pa‘i ‘ai or learning how to introduce yourself in ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i.”

Online videos are also set up to support hands-on learning and encourage parent/child interactions at home in between classes.

Executive Director Momi Akana adds of the move to distance learning, “All children learn better when they are face to face and working with their hands to explore the world around them. But lack of educational opportunities affects low income families, and children with disabilities even more. For the most part, they don’t have the resources to afford tutoring or private extracurricular activities. There is also the food program that helps to provide healthy meals for families, special education services and counseling. And every parents’ favorite, the before and after school programs. In an effort to help recreate that experience, we are providing live ZOOM classes and sending materials and curriculum to families for them to work on at home. Another big challenge is the lack of exercise that children are getting because they can’t go out. Playing and dancing online is a great way to help kids get that energy out and keep active.”

To apply for the Keiki O Ka `Aina Early Childhood Education program, go to koka.org

Website: www.koka.org

Social Media Handles:

FB: keiki.o.aina

IG: keikiokaaina_hawaii