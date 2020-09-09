Keiki Kaukau Toys Teach About Local Foods

Honolulu (KHON2) – A mom-owned business called Keiki Kaukau brings local food to life with toys that can teach children about Hawaii cuisine and culture.

Owner/Toy Designer April Hail started Keiki Kaukau because she wanted something for her own two young children that didn’t exist. “Pretend food is such a classic, wonderful toy that encourages role play and social interaction,” explains April. “It is not gender-specific and that appeals to a range of age groups. And as we know, Hawaii boasts some of the most delicious and wonderfully diverse cuisine in the world. The Keiki Kaukau play food sets pay tribute to some of our favorite local foods like musubi, laulau, manapua, and shave ice.”

The former teacher is a strong believer in the power of representation, and the importance of exposing kids to the diversity of the world from a young age. “It’s empowering for kids to see themselves in their teachers and leaders, as the heroes and heroines of books and movies, and even in the toys that they play with,” adds April. “Hawaii is far from perfect, but for the most part I think we’re able to live harmoniously together and benefit from our cultural diversity. These toys are a small way of celebrating that diversity and also showing our keiki that their culture is special and valuable.”

As the line grows, the goal is to create toys that authentically reflect local culture, and that are also just beautiful objects.

Keiki Kaukau hopes to have something new ready for the holiday season and is also working on a new children’s book, and some games and activities to help occupy kids at home.

Website: keikikaukau.com

Social Media Handles: @keikikaukau