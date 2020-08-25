Keiki Club Fun at Home with Town Center of Mililani

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki Club brings entertainment, arts, and activities including Zumba online to your home as one of Town Center of Mililani’s most popular events.

Keiki Club is held on the last Wednesday of the month. Keiki club on Wednesday, August 26th, features keiki zumba with Julia Montenegro, which you can watch via Facebook or Instagram at 2:30 p.m.

“People have been tuning into Keiki Club and our Mililani Jam concerts featuring local artists, streaming from our social media pages,” says Shelley Morisaki, GM, of Town Center of Mililani. “In fact, our Keiki Club Craft Kits, which we give away free to Keiki Club participants at our office, are very popular with parents. They are happy that we’re able to provide fun activities while their kids are at home. This month, we gave away summer themed crafts: flower pots that kids could decorate and plant seeds to grow. Continuing Keiki Club has been one of our ways to support the community, at this time.”

The center is also showing support for Essential Workers through August 30 with Essential Worker Appreciation Days at Town Center of Mililani.

“It’s in honor of Healthcare, Frontline, and Essential Employees,” adds Morisaki. “They can show their work ID at the UFC Gym near Center Court and receive a free “We Are Mililani” tote bag or mask with our thanks. In the coming weeks, we’ll also show appreciation for the military and teachers.”

You will also see positive messages throughout the center that are hand written on a “We Are Mililani” hand print display. People trace their hands on paper with positive messages — which they can turn in at the office or by email.

Morisaki says, “We’re building out the words “We Are Mililani.” It’s a great family activity that reinforces the strength of our Mililani community.”

You must wear masks at Town Center of Mililani, which has stepped up cleaning and sanitizing common areas.

Website: towncenterofmililani.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook @TownCtrMililani

Instagram @TownCenterofMililani