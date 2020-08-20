Kama`aina Kids Provides School Age Programs

When the “stay at home” order went into effect, Kama’aina Kids made the decision to remain open to continue to care for Hawaii’s front-line workers. In making that decision, a tremendous amount of research went into creating policies, procedures and systems that met CDC guidelines to keep our children and staff safe.

The following health and safety measures have been implemented in all Kama`aina Kids programs:

Health check at drop-off (temperature check, health check-in questions, sanitation before entering, etc.)

Mask wearing

Frequent handwashing

Social distancing

Routine sanitation of equipment, surfaces and facilities

Kama`aina Kids plans to provide A+ (afterschool care) and/or “OST” (out of school time care for distance learning/ blended schedules) at respective locations based on the Principal of each school’s decision for the 2020-2021 school year. Possible options (depending on principal’s decision)

Onsite (at school location) OST care during normal school hours.

Offsite (central location) OST care during normal school hours.

Onsite A+ (end of school day-5:50pm)

BOTH OST & A+ care offered onsite.

BOTH OST & A+ care offered offsite.

Possibility of some specialty OST locations/ programs.

Kama`aina Kids is working diligently to secure central locations to provide care for parents that need to go back to work and will continue to update the public on where care will be availble as soon as possible.

For more information, visit their website http://kamaainakids.com for a full list of school age program locations and feel free to contact the Site Coordinator of your preferred location to learn more!