Ka Makana Ali’I Has Fun for the Entire Ohana During Easter

Head out to Kapolei and Ka Makana Alii for all your Easter fun. Happening now through Saturday, April 3, you can bring the keiki to meet Makani the Easter Bunny! Follow the bunny paw prints to the Easter Bunny photo set next to Famous Footwear in the theatre wing! Photo packages start at $30 for a USB with copyright release. You can get 8 free wallet size prints when you book a weekday photo session. All keiki that have photos taken with Makani the Easter Bunny receive a cool pair of Easter sunglasses and a pair of bunny ears. You can visit http://kamakanaalii.com for photo set hours and to make a reservation online.

There is tons of fun for the entire family at Ka Makana Ali’i. Razor Racing has drifting sessions for keiki beginner to advanced adult – check them out next to Macy’s. Rock ‘N Fun has the best arcade around! They recently extended their hours. And ‘Ōlino is offering buy-outs for an entire theatre auditorium for gamers or for films! And for the big kids that want to go shopping, select vendors have specials of up to 60% off.

You can find more information at http://www.kamakanaalii.com