Healthy Baby Hawaii Delivers Fresh Organic Baby Food

Honolulu (KHON2) – Two Kailua moms created Hawaii’s first fresh organic baby food line called Healthy Baby Hawaii.

“Baby food should be in the refrigerator, not a shelf,” say Co-Founders Alyson Akina & Nicole Dodson. “We thought there had to be a better way and that is how Healthy Baby Hawaii was born. Our mission is to help parents feed their Keiki healthy and nutritious meals while taking the stress out of shopping and cooking.”

Local produce like kalo, dragon fruit, or even ulu are used in weekly flavors and textures including turmeric and cardamom.

“The biggest thing that sets us apart is our small batch preparation, we bake, steam and boil just as you would do at home,” explain Aly and Nicole. “In order for baby food to be able to sit on a shelf it has to be highly processed at high temperatures killing a lot of the vital nutrients, which is not great for the food nor your baby!”

You can order at the website https://www.healthybabyhawaii.com/

You can purchase a la carte or select the monthly subscription option that gives you free delivery of baby/ toddler food each week.

Oahu deliveries are twice a week (Tuesday & Saturday) with pick up options at their shop in Kailua. They’re working hard on creating frozen products and being able to ship to all islands, and eventually the mainland.

This month, Healthy Baby Hawaii is participating in the Hawaii Food Drive. They will do donation pick ups from customers while doing deliveries and drop off days at their shop in Kailua. They will also be donating a portion of September sales, as well as products, to families in need during this difficult time.

Website: https://www.healthybabyhawaii.com/

Social Media Handles: @healthybabyhawaii