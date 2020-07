David Oglesby has written a unique children’s book, “Nana, the Happy Face Spider’s Happy, Sad Happy Day.” Its the story of a spiders birthday and some of the unique Hawaiian friends she meets that day. Mikey is talking with David to learn more about the inspiration behind this fun children’s book.

To purchase David’s new book, check it out on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Nana-Happy-Face-Spiders-Sad-ebook/dp/B082H7ZGHZ