Aloha Media Productions Gives Tips on Social Media Videos

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Media Productions brings the cinematic videos to social media with captivating immersive video content.

Local media company, Aloha Media Productions has been telling stories through high quality videos, working with the individuals and the best in the local entertainment industry.

“We offer all forms of production services, whether it be from wedding photography to commercial and even DJ services, we pride ourselves for delivering high quality content to our clients,” says Austyn Queja, Creative Director and Cinematographer at Aloha Media Productions.

What started off as offering photography services, has grown into one of the most respected media productions in the Hawaiian market.

Queja says, “We really devoted our time and talent into learning how to tell our clients’ stories through visually appealing videos. We’ve grown from making wedding videos, to real estate videos, commercials, and social media content.”

From getting a lot of attention on social media, Aloha Media Productions has been sought after by local influencers, choreographers and musicians to help create the best content for their audience.

“What makes a good social media video would have to be the delivery on how you want your story to be told. A great storyteller incorporates great lighting, emotion provoking music, all shot and edited with high quality. That’s what we offer here at Aloha Media,” says Queja.

For a limited time, Aloha Media Productions is offering 10% off any of their services to viewers of Living808.

WEBSITE:

www.AlohaMediaPros.com

INSTAGRAM:

@AlohaMPHawaii