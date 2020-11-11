Family Business JPG Hawaii Fulfills Changing Business Needs During Pandemic

Honolulu (KHON2) – Family business JPG Hawaii is a success story that pivoted to create solutions during the pandemic.

JPG Hawaii is a local family-owned company that operates under the slogan, “We create what your business needs. Plus, we’re nice!”

In the spring of 2020, as Hawai’i began to feel the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, JPG Hawaii found ways to pivot the focus of their business in order to meet the new needs of their clients, creating a mutually beneficial outcome.

JPG Hawaii began producing and distributing much needed personal protective equipment (PPE), adapting and thriving within a changing business landscape.

JPG Hawaii, with local roots and global reach, has become a bright spot of hope amidst the countless stories of closing businesses during these challenging times.

“It started in 2000 as a surf lifestyle clothing brand,” explains President/Founder Jean-Paul Gedeon. “However, along with my brothers Joe and Branden, we quickly discovered our true passions was in the direct business-to-business partnerships with other local businesses across Hawaii. So in 2003, the JPG Hawaii team shifted focus to helping other businesses throughout Hawaii thrive by fulfilling graphic design, printing, and graphic installation services to small and midsize local companies.”

Joe Gedeon, VP of Sales at JPG Hawaii, shares, “As the pandemic began to reach Hawai’i, we knew there would be a shortage of essential PPE (personal protective equipment), as well as a need for our clients to adapt to a new way of doing business, and we saw an important opportunity to continue meeting the unique needs of businesses in this unprecedented time. So we pivoted in a major way. The key to our success during the pandemic was timing and lots of hard work from our entire team.”

The JPG Hawaii team was able to respond to business needs quickly, however, they were not totally prepared for what happened next- unending phone calls, to the tune of 400 calls daily! They were inundated at first but eventually found themselves in a position to provide the quickest turnaround of a wide variety of PPE for an ever-expanding client base. Because there was an immediate need to fill, they relied on long-standing relationships abroad for importing and logistical resources, to fulfill the high demand.

Branden Gedeon, VP Operations, lists a diverse client base, including Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii State Hospital, Rehab Hospital of the Pacific, Arcadia, Kamehameha Schools, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Nordic PCL, Circuit Courts Systems of Hawaii, Hawaii Independent Physicians Assoc., UH Systems, HECO, US Navy PACIFIC FLEET, Pearl Harbor Shipyard, City and County of Honolulu, State of Hawaii (DLNR-KAUAI), UH Maui, Bayada Homecare, Oahu Division of Forestry Wildlife, Spectrum, and Kaiser Permanente, with large orders for PPE, such as masks, gowns, gloves, booties, and hand-sanitizer.”

JPG Hawaii is now providing FREE Hand Sanitizing stations to qualifying, high foot-traffic, retail locations statewide as part of their advertising platform expansion. Going forward, JPG is innovating by providing “Wellness Kiosks” in the form of free-standing, custom-branded touchless hand sanitizing stations.

JPG Hawaii is also now offering “reopening packages” to retail and other businesses that will need these important resources as we reopen our state. Additionally, social distancing and safety signage and decals that are needed to be replaced on a regular basis are available to retail outlets, including current clients like Koko Marina, Malls, Hotels & Resorts, International Marketplace, Windward Mall, Supermarkets and others to name a few. JPG Hawaii’s Reopening Packages include custom branded sanitizer stations with refills, masks, gloves, signs, banners and safety stickers.

Some of JPG Hawaii’s future plans include partnering with Healthcare organizations, such as HMSA, Hawaii Pacific Health, Kaiser, UHA, Department of Health, etc. to sponsor the network of “Wellness Kiosks” which allow space for messaging and PSA’s in communities throughout Hawai’i.

These kiosks align with these healthcare organizations’ missions.



