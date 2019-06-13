Family and child interaction programs with KOKA

Summer is here and if you have a child getting ready for preschool we have a place for you.

Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers offers parent and child interaction programs to help families get a kick start at learning.

The Parent Participation Program meets twice a week at different communities around Oahu.

The goal of PPP is to support parents as their child’s first teacher.

Hawaiian values such as Aloha (love), Malama (care), Kuleana (responsibility) and Laulima (many hands) are some of the daily values practiced in the class.

Learning centers are set up to support hands-on learning and encourage parent and child interactions.

For more information on this program visit https://www.koka.org/parent-participation-programs/

