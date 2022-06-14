Honolulu (KHON2) – The Fairmont Orchid on Hawai‘i Island is offering guests an opportunity to connect with the land and learn the stories of Hawaii’s plants and people with the opening of its newly debuted Ulu Pono Garden Experience.

“My role is to guide this property’s cultural activities to ensure that we are pono and firmly rooted in Hawai‘i. We train our colleagues on the cultural significance of our special destination and also teach our guests why it’s important to care for the ‘āina (land) and kai (ocean) in hopes that they will in turn care for this place while they are visiting. Whether it’s in keeping our shoreline clean, protecting our honu and exercising little ways to leave every place we walk in better condition than when we found it,” says Ka’iulani Blankenfield, Director of Hawaiian Culture, Fairmont Orchid.

According to Blankenfield, she hopes this tour inspires guests to not only care for the land of Hawai‘i but to think of how the mālama concept applies to how we do everything in life.

Blankenfield says, “Our job is to be stewards of the land so it can care for us, so what we produce on it is nutritious and helps us grow. During this tour, we will share mo‘olelo (stories) with one another about special plants native to Hawaii such as ‘ulu and kalo (taro) as we work together in the garden.”

To learn about Fairmont Orchid’s’ Ulu Pono Garden Experience and other programs, guests are encouraged to log onto the resort’s official website.

Fairmont Orchid

Website: www.fairmontorchid.com

Social Media Handles: @fairmontorchid