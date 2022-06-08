Honolulu (KHON2) – The IRONMAN 70.3 Honu is back and better than ever. It’s a qualifying race for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in October and Fairmont Orchid has been the host hotel for the IRONMAN 70.3 Honu since 2009. We got a front row seat to the action and found that this is a race that really brings the Hawai‘i Island community together.

“This triathlon brings people together from all over the world and it unifies our community in a special way. We have a great relationship with the team at IRONMAN and we can’t wait to continue our friendship with them,” says Charles Head, General Manager at Fairmont Orchid.

The athletes of the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon swam, biked and ran throughout the Kohala Coast, all returning back to Fairmont Orchid.

Head says, “It starts with an open-ocean swim in our Pauoa Bay, followed by a challenging route along the northern half of the IRONMAN World Championship bike course. And to celebrate crossing the finish line, we’re thrilled to host the post-race party here at Fairmont Orchid.”

