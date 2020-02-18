Face Lift Dentistry optimizes smiles and it also optimizes the entire face without surgery and without drilling down healthy teeth. It is a breakthrough method that boosts self-confidence and at the same time improves health by reducing TMJ pain and headaches along with improved breathing and sleeping. It is designed to optimize you to your maximum biologic potential by helping you be the person you were always meant to be.

Dr. Sam Muslin explains his dentistry method and shows us before and after photos of previous patients.

