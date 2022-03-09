Two women from two different companies are working together to make women feel fabulous. Ashley Smith is the owner of Ashley Smith Photo and Amber Sasaki is the owner of Revel Beauty and they have established the ‘Fabulous 40 Over 40 Collection’.

“The Fabulous 40 Over 40 is a collection of portraits of women who are in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and beyond. Many photoshoots Amber & I have done where the women get full hair and makeup and they all say ‘wow, I’ve never had my makeup and hair done professionally or the last time I got my hair and MU done was when I got married’. So, we decided why not create sessions giving women permission to do something just for themselves. Allow them to step into their power and show everyone they feel great, look great at any stage in life. We want to photograph women who usually would not think of doing this for themselves. We want to hear your inspiring stories and show you that you are magazine worthy.”

For more information check both companies online at www.ashleysmithphoto.com or www.revelbeautyhawaii.com