Honolulu (KHON2) – In this week’s Living Akamai segment, Marco Schlesser, a knowledgeable agent from Engel and Völkers Honolulu, joined Kay Mukaigawa to share fascinating insights about the ever-evolving neighborhood of Kakaako, with a particular focus on Ward Village.

Ward Village, a remarkable 60-acre master-planned community within the Kakaako District, has undergone significant transformations in recent years. Marco Schlesser explained that this vibrant neighborhood is situated in the Kakaʻako Community Development District, spanning approximately 450 acres, with boundaries along Piikoi Street, Ala Moana Boulevard, Punchbowl Street, and King Street. Ward Village has garnered prestigious accolades, such as being named the “Best-Planned Community in the United States” by Architectural Digest in 2017 and the “2018 Master Planned Community of the Year” by the National Association of Home Builders.

Residents in Ward Village are drawn to the complete lifestyle experience it offers, encompassing stunning residences, a diverse range of restaurants and shops, tree-lined sidewalks, and bike lanes. This 21st-century neighborhood seamlessly combines urban and island living, with a plethora of activities, including farmers’ markets, yoga, outdoor cinema, concerts, and art and cultural exhibits, making it a true “live, work, play” community.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Ward Village. A notable project includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard, funded by a $20 million federal BUILD grant, set to be completed by the end of the year. Launiu, the 13th building in Ward Village, will feature 480 new residences, with completion expected in 2027. Moreover, a new development project is set to replace Ward Centre with two mixed-use residential buildings, adding to the neighborhood’s growth and vibrancy.

Ward Village, as described by Marco Schlesser, truly represents a harmonious blend of convenience, culture, and community, making it a shining gem in the heart of Kakaʻako.