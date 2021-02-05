On today’s show we learned how the Nature Conservancy has been cleaning marine debris at Moomomi. Wailana Moses the Moloka’i Field Director explained the process.

“TNC started cleaning it up about 30 years ago when Moomomi became a TNC preserve in 1988. I’ve been doing the cleanup for about 20 years. We had to clean up the marine debris because these beaches are important sea turtle nesting habitat and to protect this special place – it’s one of the last remaining undeveloped coastal sand dunes in Hawaii and is home to rare and unique native plants and animals found nowhere else on earth (such as, name one or two: enaena and akoko native plants; enaena is a fluffy tiny plant found only at Moomomi). We work to restore the native vegetation and sand dune habitat by removing invasive weeds like kiawe and other threats, including marine debris. We’ve seen tremendous recovery at Moomomi. One example is the shearwaters. Like marine debris, shearwaters were not our conservation priority, but when we removed the invasive kiawe trees, they formed a colony. We went from 1 nest to more than 2000 nests over the last 5 years.”

